Community Listening Session - Laramie

Join Wyoming Pathways, Laramie Bikenet / Trail FAIRIES, and the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday, November 12th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Albany County Public Library for a community listening session on upcoming trail maintenance on the French Creek trail.

This open house is all about gathering local feedback to create a report that will inform future project decisions and priorities. No decisions are being made during this meeting, so come drop in whenever it is convenient for you!

Enjoy free snacks and non-alcoholic beverages (with a special thank you to Teton Distributors for providing the drinks and Big Hollow Food Co-op for providing snacks!) while checking out trail maps, taking part in quick comment exercises, and chatting with representatives from partners involved with this project. We hope to see you there!