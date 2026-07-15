© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Coffee, Connections, & 44 Years of SBIR - Laramie

Coffee, Connections, & 44 Years of SBIR - Laramie

Join us July 29th for coffee, pastries, and casual networking as we celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Connect with entrepreneurs, business support partners, and others interested in innovation across Wyoming. Stop by, meet someone new, and help celebrate the role SBIR has played in supporting small business innovation!

No registration required.

Office Annex
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org
Office Annex
406 S. 21st St
Laramie, Wyoming 82071