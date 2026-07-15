Coffee, Connections, & 44 Years of SBIR - Laramie
Coffee, Connections, & 44 Years of SBIR - Laramie
Join us July 29th for coffee, pastries, and casual networking as we celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Connect with entrepreneurs, business support partners, and others interested in innovation across Wyoming. Stop by, meet someone new, and help celebrate the role SBIR has played in supporting small business innovation!
No registration required.
Office Annex
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
Office Annex
406 S. 21st StLaramie, Wyoming 82071