Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market - Laramie

Laramie United Methodist Women's Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market is an annual event open to the community. Blessed Treasures Thrift Shop will also be open at the same time and location. Featuring Homemade baked goods and confections, handmade goods and needlework, Cards & Christmas wrap, Fair Trade coffee and tea, and other miscellaneous items. Proceeds benefit local charities and other supported missions of Laramie Methodist Women.

