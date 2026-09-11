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Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market - Laramie

Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market - Laramie

Laramie United Methodist Women's Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market is an annual event open to the community. Blessed Treasures Thrift Shop will also be open at the same time and location. Featuring Homemade baked goods and confections, handmade goods and needlework, Cards & Christmas wrap, Fair Trade coffee and tea, and other miscellaneous items. Proceeds benefit local charities and other supported missions of Laramie Methodist Women.

Laramie First United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie United Methodist Women (United Women in Faith)
3072568937
ccollinslaramie@msn.com
Laramie First United Methodist Church
1215 Gibbon
Laramie, Wyoming 82072
3072568937
ccollinslaramie@msn.com