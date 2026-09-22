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Chicago's Bellhead and Zach Bellas Original Alt-Rock - Laramie

Chicago's Bellhead and Zach Bellas Original Alt-Rock - Laramie

Chicago post‑punk/industrial duo Bellhead brings their high‑voltage live show to The Great Untamed in Laramie, WY on October 3, continuing their If I Can’t Break Your Heart 2026 Tour. Chicago’s Bellhead return to the road, bringing their stark, bass‑driven post‑punk/industrial sound to Laramie with another night of heavy atmosphere, sharp rhythms, and commanding stage presence.

https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatUntamed

The Great Untamed
$10
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Great Untamed

Artist Group Info

Bellhead
WTIIDAVID@gmail.com
http://bellheadband.com
The Great Untamed
209 S. 3rd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
thegreatuntamed@gmail.com
http://thegreatuntamed.com/