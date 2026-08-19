Cheyenne Little Theatre Players - Shrek The Musical - Pay What You Can Night

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players proudly presents Shrek The Musical - Pay What You Can Night.

Shrek The Musical - Pay What You Can Night will be held at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E. Pershing Blvd.) on Thursday, September 24th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are general admission. No presale. No minimum ticket purchase required. No refunds or exchanges offered. Check-in begins at 6:00 p.m. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.