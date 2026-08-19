Cheyenne Little Theatre Players - Shrek The Musical

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players proudly presents Shrek The Musical.

Shrek The Musical will be running at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E. Pershing Blvd.) from Friday, September 18th through Sunday, October 4th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting https://cltp.ludus.com/200526158 or by calling the Box Office located in the Mary Godfrey Playhouse at (307)638-6543 (Tuesday-Friday from 12:00-5:00 p.m.)

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.