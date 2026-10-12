Cheyenne Little Theatre Players - Nuncrackers

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players proudly presents Nuncrackers - The Nunsense Christmas Musical.

Nuncrackers - The Nunsense Christmas Musical is showing at the Historic Atlas Theatre on Friday, December 4th through Sunday, December 20th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting https://cltp.ludus.com/200526305 or by calling the Box Office located in the Mary Godfrey Playhouse at (307) 638-6543 (Tuesday-Friday from 12:00-5:00 p.m.)

Nuncrackers - The Nunsense Christmas Musical is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helen’s most talented students. Featuring all new songs, including “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas,” “Santa Ain’t Comin’ to Our House,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are Us” and “It's Better to Give Than to Receive,” this show is filled with wacky Nunsense humor, some of your favorite carols, and a “Secret Santa” sequence featuring audience participation. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Nuncrackers (Dinner Theatre): December 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, & 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Nuncrackers (Show Only on Dinner Theatre Nights): December 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, & 19th at 7:00 p.m.

Nuncrackers (Show Only): December 4th at 7:00 p.m., December 6th, 13th, 20th at 2:00 p.m.