Cheyenne Audubon talk: Importance of gardening with native plants

November 17 – Program: Why Gardening with Native Plants is Important for Maintaining Biodiversity

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public to a free talk, “Why Gardening with Native Plants is Important for Maintaining Biodiversity,” November 17 at 6 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Speaker Erin Bentley will share how native Wyoming plants and floral biodiversity make the path from native gardens to native birds. She will list places that can help you get started on your own native plant journey, and the reason why we need to start maintaining our ecosystems from the bottom up.

Erin is the associate director of the University of Wyoming’s Biodiversity Institute, where she teaches the importance of maintaining native biodiversity and coordinates science outreach, community science, and educational opportunities inside and outside the classroom. She received her PhD from the University of Wyoming studying the endangered wildflower Penstemon haydenii, and best practices in integrating art into formal and informal educational settings.

For more information about this and other Audubon activities, visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ or write CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.

