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Cheyenne Audubon free field trip: Woodhouse Wildlife Habitat Management Area

Cheyenne Audubon free field trip: Woodhouse Wildlife Habitat Management Area

Field Trip: with Cheyenne Audubon to Woodhouse Wildlife Habitat Management Area
Cheyenne Audubon invites the public, birders of every level and nonbirders, for a free birdwatching field trip to the Woodhouse Wildlife Habitat Management Area July 18. The group will depart from Wyoming Game and Fish headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd at 7 a.m., driving about 25 miles west, returning to Cheyenne about noon. Carpooling encouraged. Anyone driving themselves can return at any time.
Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. Prepare for easy hiking along gravel/dirt roads, or the rougher trail, along a creek on the prairie, variable distances.
Please sign up by calling or texting Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, so you will get any updates.
For more information about the Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society, please visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.

Wyo. Game and Fish Headquarters parking lot
07:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
https://cheyenneaudubon.org/

Artist Group Info

bgorges2@gmail.com
Wyo. Game and Fish Headquarters parking lot
5400 Bishop Blvd
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001