Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally
Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally
Join the UW Center for Global Studies for our first of three Centennial Speaker Series talks of the summer. On May 20, at the Centennial Library, discover how UW students are "Looking Locally and Speaking Globally," featuring research from Austin Barth, Mary Rocha, and Misty Springer.
Centennial Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies
1-307-766-3677
khazlet1@uwyo.edu
Centennial Library
27 2nd StreetCentennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393