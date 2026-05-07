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Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Join the UW Center for Global Studies for our first of three Centennial Speaker Series talks of the summer. On May 20, at the Centennial Library, discover how UW students are "Looking Locally and Speaking Globally," featuring research from Austin Barth, Mary Rocha, and Misty Springer.

Centennial Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies
1-307-766-3677
khazlet1@uwyo.edu
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street
Centennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Centennial-Wyoming-Library-129550917061766/