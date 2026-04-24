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Celebrate America! - Sheridan

Celebrate America! - Sheridan

Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. St. Peter's Episcopal will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Friday June 26 at 7 p.m. at the church. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and grants the Wyoming Arts Council and Sheridan Arts Council.

St. Peter's Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Trinkle Brass Works, Inc.
702-513-0868
genieburkett@yahoo.com
http://www.trinklebrassworks.org

Artist Group Info

Portable Masterpieces
genieburkett@yahoo.com
http://www.trinklebrassworks.org
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
1 S Tschirgi Street
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
307-674-7655
stpeterssheridan@gmail.com
http://stpeterssheridan.com