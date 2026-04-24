Celebrate America! - Lander
Celebrate America! - Lander
Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. Lander Performing Arts and Covenant Presbyterian Church will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Thursday June 25 at 7 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant the Wyoming Arts Council.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Trinkle Brass Works, Inc.
702-513-0868
genieburkett@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Portable Masterpieces
genieburkett@yahoo.com
Covenant Presbyterian Church
875 Fremont StLander, Wyoming 82520
3074384008
office@cpclanderwy.org