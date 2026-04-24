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Celebrate America! - Dubois

Celebrate America! - Dubois

Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. Dubois Chamber Music will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Wednesday June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Headwaters. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant the Wyoming Arts Council.

Headwaters Art and Conference Center
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dubois Chamber Music
http://duboischambermusic.wrvag.org/

Artist Group Info

Portable Masterpieces/Trinkle Brass Works
genieburkett@yahoo.com
http://www.trinklebrassworks.org
Headwaters Art and Conference Center
20 Stalnaker Street
Dubois, Wyoming 82513
307-455-2687
headwatersacc@gmail.com
headwaters center.org