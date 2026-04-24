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Celebrate America! - Casper

Celebrate America! - Casper

Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. Trinkle Brass Works and Casper College will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Saturday June 27 at 7 p.m. at Wheeler Concert Hall. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant the Wyoming Arts Council.

Wheeler Hall - Casper College Campus
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Trinkle Brass Works, Inc.
702-513-0868
genieburkett@yahoo.com
http://www.trinklebrassworks.org

Artist Group Info

Portable Masterpieces
genieburkett@yahoo.com
http://www.trinklebrassworks.org
Wheeler Hall - Casper College Campus
1451 Lisco Drive
Casper, Wyoming 82061