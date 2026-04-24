Celebrate America! - Casper
Celebrate America! - Casper
Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. Washakie Museum will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Washakie Museum and Cultural Center. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant the Wyoming Arts Council.
Washakie Museum & Cultural Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Trinkle Brass Works, Inc.
702-513-0868
genieburkett@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Portable Masterpieces
genieburkett@yahoo.com
Washakie Museum & Cultural Center
2200 Big Horn AvenueWorland, Wyoming 82401
307-347-4102
info@washakiemuseum.org