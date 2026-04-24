Celebrate America! - Casper

Bring your family and friends to a concert for an evening of ragtime, light classical music and snappy radio tunes. Washakie Museum will honor America’s 250th birthday with a concert by Portable Masterpieces, a salon orchestra of 9 musicians from Casper, WY on Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Washakie Museum and Cultural Center. The ensemble will perform a selection of American music from Bix Beiderbecke to Irving Berlin, and Woody Guthrie to Zez Confrey with some expected patriotic favorites. The concert is supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant the Wyoming Arts Council.

