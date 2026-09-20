Carbon County Search & Rescue East Division Open House - Saratoga
Carbon County Search & Rescue East Division Open House - Saratoga
Carbon County Search & Rescue East Division is hosting an Open House for the community to come meet our teams! Explore the fun world of Search & Rescue with demonstrations, obstacles and a 50/50 raffle! We will be at Lincoln Park on FS rd 100 on the Snowy Range, on October 11th 11am-4pm with horses, helicopters and skeds! Come say hi, meet our teams and check out the demonstrations.
Lincoln Park FS rd 100
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Carbon County Search and Rescue East Division
307-710-2626
sfagan05@gmail.com
Lincoln Park FS rd 100
FS rd 100, Snowy Range Highway 130Saratoga, Wyoming 82331
3077102626
sfagan05@gmail.com