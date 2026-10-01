Canadian Brass: Wonderful Time of the Year - Jackson
Canadian Brass: Wonderful Time of the Year - Jackson
Celebrate the season with “the world’s most famous” brass quintet playing your favorite baroque, classical, jazz and holiday tunes. From Leonard Cohen to Mozart, the Canadian Brass brings their signature sound and festive energy to the Center for the Arts stage in this holiday concert, presented by the Grand Teton Music Festival.
Joe Burgstaller and Mikio Sasaki, trumpets
Jeff Nelsen, horn
Keith Dyrda, trombone
Chuck Daellenbach, tuba
This program will have one intermission
The Center for the Arts
$55 – $110
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
The Center for the Arts
265 S Cache StJackson, Wyoming 83001
3077348956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org