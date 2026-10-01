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Canadian Brass: Wonderful Time of the Year - Jackson

Canadian Brass: Wonderful Time of the Year - Jackson

Celebrate the season with “the world’s most famous” brass quintet playing your favorite baroque, classical, jazz and holiday tunes. From Leonard Cohen to Mozart, the Canadian Brass brings their signature sound and festive energy to the Center for the Arts stage in this holiday concert, presented by the Grand Teton Music Festival.

Joe Burgstaller and Mikio Sasaki, trumpets
Jeff Nelsen, horn
Keith Dyrda, trombone
Chuck Daellenbach, tuba

This program will have one intermission

The Center for the Arts
$55 – $110
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
The Center for the Arts
265 S Cache St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
3077348956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org