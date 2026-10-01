Canadian Brass: Wonderful Time of the Year - Jackson

Celebrate the season with “the world’s most famous” brass quintet playing your favorite baroque, classical, jazz and holiday tunes. From Leonard Cohen to Mozart, the Canadian Brass brings their signature sound and festive energy to the Center for the Arts stage in this holiday concert, presented by the Grand Teton Music Festival.

Joe Burgstaller and Mikio Sasaki, trumpets

Jeff Nelsen, horn

Keith Dyrda, trombone

Chuck Daellenbach, tuba

This program will have one intermission