Bram Stoker's Dracula: Adapted for the Stage by Evie Lewis - Jackson

He's back! Adapted by local playwright Evie Lewis and co-directed by Evie Lewis and Josh Griffith, Bram Stoker's Dracula comes to the Pink Garter Theatre this Halloween season from Tumbleweed Creative Arts and Jackson Community Theater. When Count Dracula leaves Transylvania for England, an ancient darkness seeps into the life of everyone he meets, and those drawn into the fight must face an evil older and more powerful than they can imagine. This immersive production leans into the gothic suspense, seduction, and psychological terror that have gripped audiences for more than a century.

Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Stay after the Saturday, October 31 matinee for a talkback with the cast and crew, followed by a tour of the stage and backstage.