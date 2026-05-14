Boys &Girls Club of Dubois Awards & Recognition Breakfast
Boys &Girls Club of Dubois Awards & Recognition Breakfast
Join us for the 7th Annual Dubois Awards & Recognition Breakfast as we honor Marylou Bowles-Banks for her extraordinary commitment to Dubois youth and welcome featured speaker Michael Franzese, who will share his powerful story of transformation and redemption.
The breakfast will be held Wednesday, June 24, at the National Museum of Military Vehicles. Doors open at 6:15 a.m., breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., and the program begins promptly at 7:00 a.m.
There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois and the life-changing work happening for local youth every day.
Reserve your seat today at bgccw.org/our-events or contact Vanessa at (307) 235-4079.
National Museum of Military Vehicles
06:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Boys & Girls Club of Dubois
3072354079
kkatzmann@bgccw.org
Artist Group Info
kkatzmann@bgccw.org
National Museum of Military Vehicles
6419 US Hwy 26Dubois, Wyoming 82513
307-455-3802
craig@nmmv.org