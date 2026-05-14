Boys &Girls Club of Dubois Awards & Recognition Breakfast

Join us for the 7th Annual Dubois Awards & Recognition Breakfast as we honor Marylou Bowles-Banks for her extraordinary commitment to Dubois youth and welcome featured speaker Michael Franzese, who will share his powerful story of transformation and redemption.

The breakfast will be held Wednesday, June 24, at the National Museum of Military Vehicles. Doors open at 6:15 a.m., breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., and the program begins promptly at 7:00 a.m.

There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois and the life-changing work happening for local youth every day.

Reserve your seat today at bgccw.org/our-events or contact Vanessa at (307) 235-4079.