Boldness and Beauties Ladies Ride - Cheyenne

Welcome to the first Beauties and Boldness ride! Just for the ladies! We are riding together in response to attempts on social media to intimidate female riders. In response, we have come up with the idea for an all female ride around Cheyenne! No matter of what kind of motorcycle you ride, all ladies are welcome! Sorry fellas, this is for the girls!

Our route will take us from Borderline Powersports south of Cheyenne along Terry Bison Road to South Greeley, up to College and following that all the way to where it meets Yellowstone. Yellowstone to Central and from there to JDS Motorcycle Repair to get some lunch!

A few Safety Protocols

-No Revving

-No Wheelies

-No Burnouts

-No Drama