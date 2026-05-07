Birding and Breakfast at Heart Mountain - Powell
Birding and Breakfast at Heart Mountain - Powell
Novices and experts alike are invited to attend bird walks that will inspire a love of birdwatching. You’ll practice using binoculars and spotting scopes and learn all about bird identification tools. Led by experts from The Nature Conservancy, you’ll get up close and personal with the birds of the sagebrush steppe. A simple breakfast will be served after each walk.
The walks are free and open to all, but space is limited and advance registration is required. Please fill out a separate registration form for each participant: nature.org/heartmountainbirding
Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
Every week through Jun 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 AM
Wednesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 AM
Event Supported By
The Nature Conservancy
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
1357 Road 22Powell, Wyoming 82435
307-754-8446
emily.buckles@tnc.org