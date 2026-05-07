Birding and Breakfast at Heart Mountain - Powell

Novices and experts alike are invited to attend bird walks that will inspire a love of birdwatching. You’ll practice using binoculars and spotting scopes and learn all about bird identification tools. Led by experts from The Nature Conservancy, you’ll get up close and personal with the birds of the sagebrush steppe. A simple breakfast will be served after each walk.

The walks are free and open to all, but space is limited and advance registration is required. Please fill out a separate registration form for each participant: nature.org/heartmountainbirding