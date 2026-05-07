© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Birding and Breakfast at Heart Mountain - Powell

Birding and Breakfast at Heart Mountain - Powell

Novices and experts alike are invited to attend bird walks that will inspire a love of birdwatching. You’ll practice using binoculars and spotting scopes and learn all about bird identification tools. Led by experts from The Nature Conservancy, you’ll get up close and personal with the birds of the sagebrush steppe. A simple breakfast will be served after each walk.

The walks are free and open to all, but space is limited and advance registration is required. Please fill out a separate registration form for each participant: nature.org/heartmountainbirding

Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
Every week through Jun 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nature Conservancy
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/events/wyoming-conservation-film-night/
Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
1357 Road 22
Powell, Wyoming 82435
307-754-8446
emily.buckles@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/heart-mountain-ranch/