Ballet Fantastique's THE LITTLE MERMAID - Casper

t’s the Little Mermaid—reimagined to the biggest dance hits of the 1980s. Join Emmy®-nominated dance theater company Ballet Fantastique for a dazzling underwater adventure where courage, friendship, and true love take center stage. Featuring all-new choreography, breathtaking international artists, stunning costumes, and a custom soundtrack packed with your favorite ‘80s pop anthems, this is ballet like you’ve never seen before.

Follow Ariel as she dreams of a world beyond the waves, faces larger-than-life villains, and discovers that the greatest magic comes from finding your own voice. Along the way you’ll laugh, cheer, sing along, and fall in love with this fresh, family-friendly take on a beloved classic.

Whether you’re introducing a child to live theater for the very first time or reliving the soundtrack of your own youth, Little Mermaid: The ‘80s Pop Ballet offers an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.