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Ballet Fantastique's THE LITTLE MERMAID - Casper

Ballet Fantastique's THE LITTLE MERMAID - Casper

t’s the Little Mermaid—reimagined to the biggest dance hits of the 1980s. Join Emmy®-nominated dance theater company Ballet Fantastique for a dazzling underwater adventure where courage, friendship, and true love take center stage. Featuring all-new choreography, breathtaking international artists, stunning costumes, and a custom soundtrack packed with your favorite ‘80s pop anthems, this is ballet like you’ve never seen before.

Follow Ariel as she dreams of a world beyond the waves, faces larger-than-life villains, and discovers that the greatest magic comes from finding your own voice. Along the way you’ll laugh, cheer, sing along, and fall in love with this fresh, family-friendly take on a beloved classic.

Whether you’re introducing a child to live theater for the very first time or reliving the soundtrack of your own youth, Little Mermaid: The ‘80s Pop Ballet offers an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium
Ad $13, Sr $12, St/Teacher $7, 12 &amp; Under $5
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 8 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Ballet Fantastique
artcorewyo@gmail.com
NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium
930 S Elm St.
Casper, Wyoming 82601