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Audubon talk: Prairie Pollinators - Pine Bluffs

Audubon talk: Prairie Pollinators - Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne – High Plains Society Audubon members Kurt Warmbier and Wanda Manley will talk about prairie pollinators (bees, flies, beetles, moths and hummingbirds) May 22 at the Laramie County Library System branches in Burns (10:30 a.m., 112 Main Street) and Pine Bluffs (1:30 p.m., 110 E. 2nd Street). They will share information about the importance of pollinators, how to protect them, and how to maintain the prairie environment that they need.
Warmbier is a retired environmental attorney and Cheyenne Audubon’s conservation committee chair. Wanda Manley is a range management specialist and past president of the chapter.
Pollinators are on the decline throughout the world; a concern for farmers and consumers alike. How can we help them survive and flourish?

Pine Bluffs Branch Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
https://cheyenneaudubon.org/
Pine Bluffs Branch Library
110 E. 2nd St.
Pine Bluffs, Wyoming 82082