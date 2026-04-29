Artful Hour with GTMF - Jackson

Free and open to the public! Sing, dance, and jam together with the Grand Teton Music Festival during the People's Market at Center for the Arts Park!

Artful Hour with the Grand Teton Music Festival: Join GTMF Education Curator and bassist Susan Cahill for a family-friendly program that’s “all about that bass” – as a classical, jazz, folk, and pop instrument! Bring your little ones to dance, play instruments, and be part of an interactive musical story. Sponsored in part by The Center.