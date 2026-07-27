ARTCORE Music & Poetry - Rara Avis & Joel Burdess - Casper

For more than forty years, Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing Western music. And while remaining true to the integrity of the genre, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding it with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!”

Riders In The Sky are stars of the stage, screen, the Grand Ole Opry, National Public Radio, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Saturday morning TV, and are the only exclusively Western artist to have won a Grammy Award. They truly are “America’s Favorite Cowboys!”