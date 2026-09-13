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Art Ucork'd with Acrylic Artist James Overstreet - Cheyenne

Art Ucork'd with Acrylic Artist James Overstreet - Cheyenne

Come paint with James Overstreet, contemporary western artist, educator, and all around great guy to learn from. He'll walk you through your own acrylic piece start to finish, sharing some of his own techniques along the way. No experience needed!

Malted beverage and catered snacks while you paint. Bring a friend or fly solo. Doors open at 5pm, grab your spot before it fills up!

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
$40-$50
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org