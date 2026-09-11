Apple Fest at the SCLT Welcome Center - Sheridan

Celebrate apple season with an evening of fall fun at the SCLT Welcome Center!

Join us Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Big Goose Natural Area for a family-friendly Apple Fest. Try your hand at aerial apple dunking, take a walk across the property to visit some of the heritage apple trees still growing at the BGNA, and learn a little about the history of apple trees in Wyoming and Sheridan.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Apple Fest without something to eat and drink! Enjoy fresh apple cider and homemade apple goodies, then gather around the campfire for storytelling as the evening winds down.

Along the way, we’ll mix a little history and learning into the fun as we explore how apples became part of our local landscape.

📅 Saturday, Sept. 26

⏰ 6–8 p.m.

📍 SCLT Welcome Center at Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Ln., Sheridan

Apple Fest is free to attend and open to all, and families are especially encouraged to join us.

Come celebrate fall, discover a little local history and enjoy an evening that gets right to the core of apple season. 🍎