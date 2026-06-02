Annual Series of Shorts - Jackson

Riot Act, Inc. presents our Annual Series of Short Plays September 16-19 at 7:00pm nightly in Riot Act’s Studio 305 at the Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors.

Need some small bites of comedy and drama? Always a favorite, Shorts features new regionally written plays.

Riot Act, Inc. is thrilled to produce the winners of its Annual New Play Festival. Several original works were submitted for the contest and judges ultimately selected three short plays to be produced as part of Riot Act’s Annual Series of Shorts. The first-place winner will receive $200 and the Marius P. Hanford IV Award. Marius was a longtime stage combat choreographer influential in several theater communities, including Jackson and New York. The second place will receive $100 and third place will be awarded $50.

The audience will choose first, second, and third place playwright via vote.

Play Selections:

Shadows by Leslie C. Lewis of CO

John and Christine met in high school. They fell passionately, uniquely in love, but forbidden by Christine’s father to see each other, were never able to pursue a romantic relationship. After having gone their separate ways, they meet for the first time in thirty-five years, shadowed by their exuberant young selves. Against a backdrop of regret, longing, and diverging life stories, they reach for the love that remains while all else changes. Starring: Jeff Monteith, Macey Mott. Celecia Price, and Augie Henrie. Directed by Deborah Supowit.

Aphelion by Andrew Munz of CO & WY

As the onboard robot takes control of their spaceship, planning to miss their scheduled stop at the aphelion, Sepp and the rest of the crew try to regain control.

Starring: Shebli Lawson, Travis John Martin, and Riley Taylor. Directed by Raena Parsons and Paul Meisner

The Pelt by Rita Barkey o fMT

Three adult siblings come to terms with the death of their father.

Starring: Bobby Doyon, Travis John Martin, and Riley Taylor. Directed by Suzanne Spence.

We will have a short intermission between each Short Play.

Tickets are available in advance online at www.riotactinc.org or at the door.

Concessions will be available before each performance and during intermission including our signature Mocktail.

Short plays allow the audience to taste several small bites of theatre in one evening. Mature content, parental guidance is suggested.

Please join us! For more information, contact info@riotactinc.org.

*Project made possible by Your Old Bill’s donations and WY Arts Council*

