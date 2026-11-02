An Evening with Craig Johnson and A Martinez - Laramie

Join acclaimed “Longmire” author Craig Johnson and Emmy-winning actor A Martinez, who portrayed Jacob Nighthorse in the television series, for an evening of storytelling and conversation at the University of Wyoming.

The free, public event will include a talk, reading and question-and-answer session, followed by a book signing.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.

Free parking is available in most campus parking lots after 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to park in the Ivinson Parking Garage at 1010 E. Ivinson Ave. Please allow extra time for parking.