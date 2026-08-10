Amplify Astoria Fundraiser with The Deadlocks and Special Guests - Jackson

Cue the dancing bears and break out the tie-dye! Amplify Astoria returns Saturday, September 26, for a late-summer-of-love celebration at Astoria Hot Springs.

Local Jackson Hole favorites The Deadlocks take the stage with special guests John Kadlecik, Duane Betts and Jeremy Hoenig—bringing some serious Grateful Dead musical history to the Snake River Canyon.

Come soak in the mineral hot springs, enjoy live music, BBQ and beverages, and spend the afternoon with friends and family in one of Jackson Hole’s most unique concert settings.

Best of all, Amplify Astoria raises funds for the Astoria Access Fund, helping make hot springs visits and wellness programs more affordable and accessible to our community.

It’s live music, hot springs and good vibes—all wrapped into one Zero Waste celebration.

Amplify Astoria is Saturday, September 26, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Astoria Hot Springs.

And don’t miss the Early Bird Special—save 10 percent on tickets through September 1.

Visit AstoriaHotSpringsPark.org for tickets and details.

Come for the music. Stay for the soak. And keep an eye out for those dancing bears!