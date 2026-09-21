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ALOK: EAT PRAY LEAVE TOUR - Laramie

ALOK: EAT PRAY LEAVE TOUR - Laramie

ALOK (they/them) is an internationally acclaimed poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor. ALOK’s literary works “Beyond the Gender Binary,” “Femme in Public,” and “Your Wound, My Garden,” have garnered global recognition. Their dynamic presence has captivated audiences in over 40 countries, with sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Netflix is a Joke Festival. ALOK's first comedy special BIOLOGY! [alokvmenon.com] was executive produced by Christopher Guest. They are the subject of the docu-short “ALOK” executive produced by Jodie Foster and directed by Alex Hedison, which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. On screen, they can also be seen in Complicated Order, The Trans List, and Absolute Dominion (forthcoming). On television, they can be seen on HBO's Sex Lives of College Girls, Sort Of and Random Acts of Flyness, Hulu’s Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, and Netflix’s Gender Agenda Comedy Special and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

The Gryphon Theatre
$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Gryphon Theatre
3077458000
info@gryphontheatre.org
Gryphontheatre.org
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org
https://www.gryphontheatre.org/events