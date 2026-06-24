Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour - Laramie

The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The tour is free to the public and includes an informative tour guide.

Transportation: Buses will be available for transportation at a charge of $45/person. Payment is due at the time the reservation is made. Personal vehicles may be used and will be directed to parking areas requested by the ranch owner.

Lunch: Box lunches will be offered for $15 each. These will include sliced roast beef on a hoagie bun, potato salad, fruit cup, chips, drink, and dessert. Lunch reservations are required, and payment is due when the reservation is made. This helps us have an accurate number prepared.

Point of Departure: Please join us at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site at 8:00 A.M. for light refreshments and tour information. There will also be Albany County CattleWomen items for sale before the tour payable by cash or check. Departure from there will be promptly at 9:00 A.M.

For Comfort: Since this is an outside event wear appropriate clothing for the elements and good walking shoes. Bring sunscreen and/or mosquito repellent. You may want to bring chairs.

Reservations and payment arrangements may be made by visiting the Eppson Center for Seniors at 1560 N. Third Street, Laramie, WY. All reservations and payments must be made by Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

If additional information is required, please call Jenelle Gaddis at 307-742-0288.

