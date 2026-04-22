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AERIAL YOGA with Bailey Walker - Jackson

AERIAL YOGA with Bailey Walker - Jackson

Learn how to fly with this beginner-friendly aerial yoga workshop. Aerial Yoga combines the restorative and strengthening elements of Yoga with the joy and challenge of flight. In this workshop, we will explore our awareness on the earth and in the air. We will explore new movements and make some awesome, empowering, and exciting shapes. Come fly with us!

Space is limited so register early! Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
$25
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Jul 28, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/