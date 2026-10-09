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A Dinosaur Art Life with Paleoartist Bob Nicholls - Laramie

A Dinosaur Art Life with Paleoartist Bob Nicholls - Laramie

Join us for a special public presentation by award-winning paleoartist Bob Nicholls!

Traveling from England, Bob will share his career bringing prehistoric animals to life through art and sculpture in his talk:

“A Dinosaur Art Life: How Painting & Sculpting Prehistoric Animals Became My Job”

Tuesday, October 20 | 7:00 PM
Visual Arts Auditorium (VA 111)
University of Wyoming

Bob has recently been commissioned to create a 145-foot-long mural depicting Wyoming's ancient seas through geologic time for the UW Geological Museum!

This FREE event is open to everyone, with a reception and light refreshments to follow.

Presented by the UW Geological Museum in collaboration with the Department of Visual Arts.

University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building Room #111
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Geological Museum
307-766-2646
Geolmus@uwyo.edu
University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building Room #111
1000 E University Ave.
Laramie, Wyoming 82071