A Dinosaur Art Life with Paleoartist Bob Nicholls - Laramie
A Dinosaur Art Life with Paleoartist Bob Nicholls - Laramie
Join us for a special public presentation by award-winning paleoartist Bob Nicholls!
Traveling from England, Bob will share his career bringing prehistoric animals to life through art and sculpture in his talk:
“A Dinosaur Art Life: How Painting & Sculpting Prehistoric Animals Became My Job”
Tuesday, October 20 | 7:00 PM
Visual Arts Auditorium (VA 111)
University of Wyoming
Bob has recently been commissioned to create a 145-foot-long mural depicting Wyoming's ancient seas through geologic time for the UW Geological Museum!
This FREE event is open to everyone, with a reception and light refreshments to follow.
Presented by the UW Geological Museum in collaboration with the Department of Visual Arts.
University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building Room #111
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Wyoming Geological Museum
307-766-2646
Geolmus@uwyo.edu
University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building Room #111
1000 E University Ave.Laramie, Wyoming 82071