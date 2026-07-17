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307 Glow & Go Walk/Run - Laramie

307 Glow & Go Walk/Run - Laramie

Get ready to light up Laramie at the 307 Glow & Go Run/Walk—a glowing 3.07-mile event designed to bring the community together! Whether you run, jog, or walk, get ready to shine as you move through a course filled with music, lights, and our signature Glow Zone, where you’ll be hit with non-toxic, washable glow powder. Glow items and a complimentary white event t-shirt will be provided to participants, helping you make the most of the glow experience. After the event, stick around to relax and celebrate with refreshments! Participants 21 and older can enjoy complimentary beer from Black Tooth Brewing Company, while additional non-alcoholic beverages will be available for those under 21. Let’s glow, go, and grow together—this isn’t just a fun run, it’s a vibrant step toward a stronger future for our community.

Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Building
$35 (15 &amp; older) $17.50 (14 &amp; younger)
08:45 PM - 10:45 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
3077457339
Kdonahue@laramie.org
https://laramie.org
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Building
2208 Grand Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82070