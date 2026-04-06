Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival - Powell
Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival - Powell
The Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival is an annual event that moves across the state of Wyoming. Join us for workshops, demonstration, dinners, tours, art & woolcraft shows, a vendor fair, and live music celebrating the sheep and wool industries, their communities, and culture, in Wyoming. In 2026, the Festival will be held in Powell, WY at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell, WY.
Park County Events & Fair
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wyoming Wool Growers Association
307-265-5250
alison@wyowool.com
Artist Group Info
Josh Dorr
Park County Events & Fair
655 East 5th StreetPowell, Wyoming 82435
307-254-1266
danoyouthcamp@gmail.com