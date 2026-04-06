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Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival - Powell

Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival - Powell

The Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival is an annual event that moves across the state of Wyoming. Join us for workshops, demonstration, dinners, tours, art & woolcraft shows, a vendor fair, and live music celebrating the sheep and wool industries, their communities, and culture, in Wyoming. In 2026, the Festival will be held in Powell, WY at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell, WY.

Park County Events & Fair
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming Wool Growers Association
307-265-5250
alison@wyowool.com
https://www.wyowool.com/

Artist Group Info

Josh Dorr
https://www.smacksongs.com/josh-dorr
Park County Events & Fair
655 East 5th Street
Powell, Wyoming 82435
307-254-1266
danoyouthcamp@gmail.com
https://danoyouthcamp.org/danolope-dash/