2026 Scholarship Competition Semi-Finals - Jackson
2026 Scholarship Competition Semi-Finals - Jackson
GTMF will host the 9th Annual Scholarship Competition in honor of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. The competition is open to graduating high school seniors from Wyoming, Idaho or Montana who are pursuing a music degree in college.
Learn more about the Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition at gtmf.org/scholarship.
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School RoadJackson, Wyoming 83001