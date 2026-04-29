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2026 Scholarship Competition Finals - Jackson

2026 Scholarship Competition Finals - Jackson

GTMF will host the 9th Annual Scholarship Competition in honor of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. The competition is open to graduating high school seniors from Wyoming, Idaho or Montana who are pursuing a music degree in college.

Learn more about the Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition at gtmf.org/scholarship.

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001