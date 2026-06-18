2026 Parent Information Center Conference: Stronger in the Classroom and Beyond

The 2026 Parent Information Center Annual Conference is an upcoming local event right here in Cheyenne, hosted by the Parent Information Center (PIC) of Wyoming. Designed for parents, youth, and professionals navigating special education, the conference focuses on building student success through family engagement, educational support, and community collaboration. As a non-profit dedicated to empowering parents as the recognized experts in their children's lives, PIC uses this flagship annual gathering to share resources, network, and provide actionable education.

Event Details

The conference will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, running from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is being hosted at Laramie County Community College (LCCC), located at 1400 East College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007. This year's gathering will feature presentations from headliners Christine Manning and Dominic Syracuse.

What to Expect

The entire day is structured to help caregivers and educators maximize the benefits of the special education system to achieve positive outcomes for students. Attendees can expect:

Inspiring Keynotes: Headlining speakers Christine Manning and Dominic Syracuse will share insights on advocacy, effective communication, and family empowerment.

Meaningful Networking: The event provides a dedicated space to connect with other local families experiencing similar challenges, as well as professionals who can offer guidance on navigating Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and transition planning into adulthood.

Comprehensive Resource Sharing: You will have access to local organizations, therapists, and community groups that provide specialized services for neurodivergent youth and children with disabilities. This is heavily supported by regional sponsors like The Arc of Laramie County and Magellan Healthcare.

Skill-Building Workshops: Training sessions will focus on the four key pathways of PIC's support model: one-on-one assistance, educational workshops, specialized resources, and organizational referrals.