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1776 Concert Presentation - Cheyenne

1776 Concert Presentation - Cheyenne

Get ready to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with an incredible live concert of the beloved Broadway musical, 1776, conducted by Sean Ambrose. This exciting event, brought to you by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Cheyenne Chamber Singers, Cheyenne Little Theatre and Wyoming America 250, promises an unforgettable experience.

Cheyenne Civic Center
10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
3077788561
email@cheyennesymphony.org
https://cheyennesymphony.org/
Cheyenne Civic Center
2101 O'Neil Avenue
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-637-6363
boxoffice@cheyennecity.org
https://www.cheyennecivic.com/