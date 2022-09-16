Bob Beck – Wyoming Public Media News Director
WPM Honors Bob Beck, Directing the WPR News Team Since 1988
WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA News Director
Education/Career
- Bob Beck is a native of Wheaton, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
- Bob worked as a news and sportscaster at stations in Wyoming and Illinois before joining the Wyoming Public Media team.
- In 1988, he began working for Wyoming Public Radio, where he was the sole professional newscaster at the time.
- Bob has covered the legislature in Wyoming for more years than any other broadcaster, throughout the duration of his career.
- As a reporter, Bob also covered the Mark Hopkinson execution, the Jessica Dubroff plane tragedy, the Matthew Shepard slaying, and the accident involving a drunk driver that claimed the lives of eight University of Wyoming athletes.
- Professionally, he has served on the PMJA Board and has been state coordinator for the Radio Television Digital News Association and Project Vote Smart.
Shows/Programs
- In addition to duties as News Director, Bob is the co-creator, and producer of the news magazine Open Spaces.
Awards/Accomplishments
- Bob dedicated 20 years teaching broadcast news at the University of Wyoming, where he twice received the UW Mortar Board's Top Prof, award.
- Bob participates in various community events around Laramie. He served as President of the United Way Board, co-chaired the 2009 Albany County United Way Campaign, and was a volunteer and board memberfor several non-profit organizations.
- Open Spaces, Bob's newspublication, is the recipient of 11 national Public Media Journalist Association honors.
- Bob has received five regional Edward R. Murrow Honors as well as four PMJA awards for reporting.
- In his career, he has also received multiple honors from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press.
- For his reporting on education, Bob received the WEA School Bell Award.
- The Governor's Council on Impaired Driving recognized Bob for his reporting.
- In respect to television, Bob has taken part in two PBS telecasts that have won Emmy Awards.
Congratulations on your retirement and upcoming marriage. My sincere hope is your move to New York will be a happy one. That said, Wyoming will be losing "one of the goodguys" when you leave us. Ithink back when we first met in Cheyenne all those many years ago (1984?) and look upon those days fondly.John Perry, Former Wyoming State District Judge
Do you have a story about WPM News Director Bob Beck that you’d liked to share?
You can tell us all about it on this site. You can also leave comments and well-wishes.