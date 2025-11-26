'Tinsel Through Time' opens at governor's historic mansion

The Historic Governor's Mansion is decking the halls in preparation for its Tinsel Through Time exhibit.

"Even though we always do a Christmas exhibit, the fact that the overall theme changes every single year means there's always something new," said Alexis Pratt, superintendent of the residence.

The exhibit has been a tradition at Wyoming's Historic Governors' Mansion since 2013, encouraging visitors to remember Christmases past.

This year's theme is Victorian Christmas.

"We have a lot of homemade decorations, a lot of over the top stuff. We've done like the flicker flame lights you can kind of see throughout the room here," said Pratt.

The free exhibit gives a chance for the community to come see the residence in it's festive form, with 15 rooms decorated throughout the mansion, including handmade chains, nutcrackers, garland and a grand total of 28 Christmas trees.

"Me, staff and volunteers are definitely practiced at Christmas decorating for sure," said Pratt.

The Tinsel Through Time exhibit will run through Dec. 20. The mansion will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.