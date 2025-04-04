Some roads in YNP and GTNP are open for spring recreation, but remain closed to cars

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

It’s that time of the year again! The Teton Park Road is plowed and ready for joggers, cyclists and even rollerbladers . People can enjoy fourteen miles of snow-free pavement from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge, all without worrying about traffic.

That’s because cars aren’t allowed on the road until the start of May. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will also open its doors for the season on May 1.

Yellowstone enthusiasts have their chance to enjoy car-free roads too. Nearly 50 miles of road between the west entrance in West Yellowstone and the north entrance in Gardiner opens to non-motorized travel on April 5 .

Visitors to both spots should keep an eye out for park vehicles and snow removal equipment, and respect any road and wildlife closures.