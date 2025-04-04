© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Some roads in YNP and GTNP are open for spring recreation, but remain closed to cars

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:46 PM MDT
A woman with dark hair and a white helmet bikes on a paved road in denim shorts, with a snowy field and mountains in the background.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
A cyclist enjoys the open road in Grand Teton National Park last April.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

It’s that time of the year again! The Teton Park Road is plowed and ready for joggers, cyclists and even rollerbladers. People can enjoy fourteen miles of snow-free pavement from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge, all without worrying about traffic.

That’s because cars aren’t allowed on the road until the start of May. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will also open its doors for the season on May 1.

Yellowstone enthusiasts have their chance to enjoy car-free roads too. Nearly 50 miles of road between the west entrance in West Yellowstone and the north entrance in Gardiner opens to non-motorized travel on April 5.

Visitors to both spots should keep an eye out for park vehicles and snow removal equipment, and respect any road and wildlife closures.
Arts & Culture Yellowstone National ParkGrand Teton National ParkSpringOutdoor Recreationbiking
Hannah Habermann
Leave a tip: hhaberm2@uwyo.edu
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann

