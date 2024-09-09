© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

UW football fumbles home opener against Idaho

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:09 PM MDT
A University of Wyoming player in gold fends off two players from a rival team.
UW Athletics

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming football team couldn’t pull off a win at their home opener against Idaho this weekend.

Despite an early lead thanks to a first quarter field goal and touchdown, the Pokes ultimately trailed the Vandals 17 to 13.

Head Coach Jay Sawvel said during a post game press conference the team had a good week of practice after last weekend’s loss to Arizona State. But the Pokes racked up nine penalties and a turnover on game day.

“These are mistakes that good football teams don’t make. And these are mistakes that 0 and 2 teams do make. We’re 0 and 2, and we've made those mistakes, and we have to own it, and that’s where we’re at,” he said.

UW Athletics said Saturday’s game was the first sell out at War Memorial Stadium since 2011, when the Pokes hosted Nebraska.

Wyoming takes on Brigham Young University at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Stripe Out.
Tags
Arts & Culture University of Wyomingfootballsports
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content