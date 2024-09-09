UW football fumbles home opener against Idaho

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming football team couldn’t pull off a win at their home opener against Idaho this weekend.

Despite an early lead thanks to a first quarter field goal and touchdown, the Pokes ultimately trailed the Vandals 17 to 13 .

Head Coach Jay Sawvel said during a post game press conference the team had a good week of practice after last weekend’s loss to Arizona State. But the Pokes racked up nine penalties and a turnover on game day.

“These are mistakes that good football teams don’t make. And these are mistakes that 0 and 2 teams do make. We’re 0 and 2, and we've made those mistakes, and we have to own it, and that’s where we’re at,” he said.

UW Athletics said Saturday’s game was the first sell out at War Memorial Stadium since 2011, when the Pokes hosted Nebraska.

Wyoming takes on Brigham Young University at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Stripe Out.