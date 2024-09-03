University of Wyoming football takes a loss in season opener

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming football team lost against Arizona State this weekend.

Coach Jay Sawvel said the Cowboys couldn’t come back from a pair of early turnovers, but eventually racked up seven points in a late game touchdown. Final score: Wyoming 7, Arizona 48.

“We have a lot of work to do, obviously,” Sawvel said during a weekly press conference . “No one around here will hang their head about it, but everybody around here owns it. Acknowledges the fact that we do have a lot of work to do and we got to get that done starting this week.”

Sawvel said he received an email after the game saying “they hope that I got shot.”

It’s Sawvel’s first season as head coach .

The first home game is this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Idaho. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to the game.