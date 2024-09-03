© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

University of Wyoming football takes a loss in season opener

Wyoming Public Radio
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
A University of Wyoming football player snugs the ball under his right shoulder, while using his left hand to fend off two players from a rival team in maroon and gold.
University of Wyoming Athletics

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming football team lost against Arizona State this weekend.

Coach Jay Sawvel said the Cowboys couldn’t come back from a pair of early turnovers, but eventually racked up seven points in a late game touchdown. Final score: Wyoming 7, Arizona 48.

“We have a lot of work to do, obviously,” Sawvel said during a weekly press conference. “No one around here will hang their head about it, but everybody around here owns it. Acknowledges the fact that we do have a lot of work to do and we got to get that done starting this week.”

Sawvel said he received an email after the game saying “they hope that I got shot.”

It’s Sawvel’s first season as head coach.

The first home game is this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Idaho. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to the game.
Tags
Sports University of Wyomingfootball

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content