UW student swimmer makes Paralympic Games debut this weekend

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

University of Wyoming swimmer Jack O’Neil makes his Paralympic Games debut in Paris this weekend.

O’Neil will compete in the preliminaries of the 100-meter backstroke on Aug. 31 around 2 a.m. Mountain Time. His race can be watched on Peacock or online at NBC Olympics .

If he qualifies for the finals, the UW senior will swim again at 10 a.m. Mountain Time for a spot on the podium.

