Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

UW student swimmer makes Paralympic Games debut this weekend

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
A man bows before jumping into a pool.
Courtesy of University of Wyoming Athletics
UW swimmer Jack O'Neil prepares to launch into a pool before a race.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

University of Wyoming swimmer Jack O’Neil makes his Paralympic Games debut in Paris this weekend.

O’Neil will compete in the preliminaries of the 100-meter backstroke on Aug. 31 around 2 a.m. Mountain Time. His race can be watched on Peacock or online at NBC Olympics.

If he qualifies for the finals, the UW senior will swim again at 10 a.m. Mountain Time for a spot on the podium.

To hear O’Neil speak about the moments that led him to this race, click here.

WPR’s previous reporting on O’Neil’s path to the Games can be read here.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

