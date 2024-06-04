The first franchise KOA, located in Cody, celebrates 60 years of camping

The Cody KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary on June 7. It’s the first franchise location in the nation.

For the anniversary, the campground added fenced-in areas for pets and a pet playground. Located about 50 miles east of Yellowstone National Park, many people use it as a basecamp.

Gwyn Wathen is with Recreational Adventures Company, the group that owns the Cody KOA.

“You can do Yellowstone for a day, come back, fix dinner at your campsite, enjoy the campfire, do some smores, enjoy your family, enjoy good conversation and then turn in for the night,” he said.

The KOA also has a shuttle service to take people to the rodeo in Cody.

The first KOA campground is in Billings where the company is headquartered.