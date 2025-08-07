Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 6

A retired Platte County teacher is spreading the joy of reading to the youngest in the area. The Guernsey Gazette reports Susan Bednasek started the Early Literacy Project over a decade ago. Her goal is to get books into the hands of every child and to educate caregivers on the importance of early reading for a child’s educational development. Right now, there are about 200 families in the program.

A Jackson-born man is raising awareness of the world of adaptive surfing. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Josh Bogle stepped on a fishhook almost 11 years ago and ended up having a quadruple amputation thanks to an infection. Seven years later, he got on a surfboard for the first time in Hawaii. Now, he’s the subject of “Finding True North,” a documentary that follows him to an adaptive surf championship and tells the story of the sport.

A beloved competition has returned to Laramie. The Laramie Boomerang reports the Mountain Bike Series took a five-year hiatus but launched again this year. The popular races attracted experienced bikers, newbies, toddlers, and dogs alike who tore through Pilot Hill Recreation Area and Curt Gowdy State Park trails.

And, according to kitchenware brand HENCKELS, Wyoming’s top online recipe search is for “easy dinners.”