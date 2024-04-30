Transgender Athlete Schuyler Bailar spoke to University of Wyoming students

As a part of the University of Wyoming’s (UW) Multicultural Affairs Speaker series, former Harvard Swimmer Schuyler Bailar gave a keynote presentation on gender and social justice. Bailar was the first openly transgender athlete in the NCAA.

Bailar spoke about his journey navigating the world of athletics as a transgender person. He also spoke about how to organize outreach in the community. Around 60 local residents and students attended the event.

UW students like Lillie Yanguez spoke in support of the speech.

“I think this is a wonderful step in the right direction. I hope that events like this continue to be sponsored by the University and they continue to happen even more frequently than they are. I think that trans people feel appreciation when these people are given a voice,” Yanguez said.

Whitney Brooks, another UW student, said her transgender friends have not had a positive experience in Wyoming.

“I don't think there's a lot of encouragement to participate here in Wyoming. I've had a lot of trans friends that have had to either give up athletics or take on a different role in the sports that they care about,” Brooks said. “Plus, our legislature here has been really hostile to trans people recently, and that doesn't create a great environment, no matter who you are,” Brooks said.

Wyoming has banned transgender athletes from competing in sports. Earlier this year, they also passed legislation banning gender affirming care. Amaya Spartz attended the event with Brooks. She said the Laramie community and Wyoming as a whole benefits from these types of events.

“I think probably just raising more awareness for who trans people are. Bringing that awareness factor in people coming in with an open mind rather than just being so closed minded,” Spartz said.

After the event, Bailar signed books and held a meet and greet.