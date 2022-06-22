© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Arts & Culture

Hot Notes Cool Nights summer series kicks off in Riverton

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT
IMG_8927 (1).jpg
Taylar Stagner
/
On June 20th Hot Notes Cool Night's kicked off at Riverton City Park.

Hot Notes Cool Nights is a concert band series that features a 30 person community band out of Central Wyoming College (CWC). This week is their first concert with guest performances from the members of the National Guard Honor Band out of Wheatland and the Lost Springs band.

Jeremy Cochran, CWC director of bands and director of the community band, said next week is a movie music theme.

“We go back and forth every other week in the summer on Monday evenings between Riverton city park and Lander city park. And every week our community band does a short opening set,” she said.

Brett White is the conductor of the 67th but today he is sitting in as a trombone player.

“So, the mission of our organization is we kind of are like community support and relations. So, we try to find community concerts. We've been partnering with a lot of their community colleges in the past couple years,” he said.

He said that it's wonderful to be in a band that ranges from students just starting out on their instruments at 13 years old to veterans in their mid 80s.

The band Prairie Wildfire will perform after the community band.

Hot Notes Cool Nights started in 1994, and the crowd this week attracted about one hundred participants from all over central Wyoming.

Central Wyoming CollegeFremont CountyMusicNational GuardwheatlandLanderRiverton
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
