Hot Notes Cool Nights summer series kicks off in Riverton

Hot Notes Cool Nights is a concert band series that features a 30 person community band out of Central Wyoming College (CWC). This week is their first concert with guest performances from the members of the National Guard Honor Band out of Wheatland and the Lost Springs band.

Jeremy Cochran, CWC director of bands and director of the community band, said next week is a movie music theme.

“We go back and forth every other week in the summer on Monday evenings between Riverton city park and Lander city park. And every week our community band does a short opening set,” she said.

Brett White is the conductor of the 67th but today he is sitting in as a trombone player.

“So, the mission of our organization is we kind of are like community support and relations. So, we try to find community concerts. We've been partnering with a lot of their community colleges in the past couple years,” he said.

He said that it's wonderful to be in a band that ranges from students just starting out on their instruments at 13 years old to veterans in their mid 80s.

The band Prairie Wildfire will perform after the community band.

Hot Notes Cool Nights started in 1994, and the crowd this week attracted about one hundred participants from all over central Wyoming.